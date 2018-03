This Anchorman spoof is EVERYTHING. Watch @Channel4News @SkyNews & @itvnews staying 'not-classy' for @TheLastLeg #MoreInCommon pic.twitter.com/XgJ6hWedwL

News presenters from Channel 4 News, Sky and ITV faced off this week in an epic spoof of classic comedy ‘Anchorman’.

In spectacular scenes, presenters including Kathy Newman, Jon Snow, Dermot Murnaghan and Robert Peston challenged each other to a street brawl in the clip for ‘The Last Leg’.

The three groups are eventually stopped by an unlikely guest star.

Watch the clip above.