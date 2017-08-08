The Men In This Family Shaved Their Heads To Support A Loved One With Breast Cancer

A family has been praised for supporting their loved one with breast cancer by taking part in a mass hair shaving.

Jacqueline Tomczyk, from New York, explained that all the men in her family shaved their heads to show their support, while the women dyed their hair with pink streaks.

“After all the negativity I’ve witnessed both on Facebook and on the news lately, I had to share what an amazing family I was lucky enough to marry into,” she said.

“Yesterday we came together to surprise and to support an aunt, a mother, a wife and a sister who is battling breast cancer. Luckily she discovered it early on and should make a full recovery.

“The men in the family shaved their heads and the woman had pink streaks in their hair. My boys (two and four) even wanted to get in on it (we pretended with them).”