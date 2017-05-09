In order to get a flavour of the UK in these tumultuous times, attendees will spend six days visiting London and... well, just London.

The New York Times has announced a $6,000 tour package showing the highlights of Brexit Britain .

Everyman highlights include a trip to the Supreme Court, lunch in a pub, afternoon tea and a Q&A with a legal expert.

Obviously the Americans can’t be trusted to get this right so HuffPost UK has helpfully corrected their itinerary.