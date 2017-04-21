NEWS

The Queen's Birthday: We Look Back Over The Monarch's Life As Her Majesty Turns 91

Happy birthday ma'am!

21/04/2017 06:18
Sarah Ann Harris News Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

There were all sorts of events to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday last year from street parties to the lighting of beacons - but this year looks set to be a little quieter.

She was born on 21 April, so celebrates on that day, but also has an official birthday.

This is celebrated in June, usually on the second Saturday of the month.

PA Wire/PA Images
The Queen makes her way down the Mall during her birthday celebrations in 2016

The tradition of a monarch having two birthdays dates back to 1748.

George II was born in November of that year and it was decided that the weather would be too cold around that time for an annual birthday parade.

So instead he celebrated an official one in the warmer month of June - a tradition which has carried on to this day.

Born in 1926 in London to the Duke and Duchess of York, later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the young Elizabeth Windsor was never destined to be Queen.

PA Wire/PA Images
The Queen meets wellwishers during the 2016 celebrations

But when King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936, her father acceded to the throne - putting her in line to become the next monarch.

She was crowned Queen Elizabeth II on 2 June 1953, aged 27, and has since gone on to celebrate a number of milestones such as her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees in 1977, 2002, and 2012, respectively.

We’ve gathered some of the best images of the Queen’s life, documenting her journey from childhood to the well-loved monarch she is today...

  • 1926
    Print Collector via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth in 1926, when she was a few months old, (1937). The future Queen Elizabeth II (1926-). A photograph from the Illustrated London News: Coronation Record Number, (London, 1937). (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
  • 1927
    Print Collector via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth at St Paul's Walden Bury, 1927, (pub. 1937). The future Queen Elizabeth II (1926-). A photograph from the Illustrated London News: Coronation Record Number, (London, 1937). (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
  • 1928
    Central Press via Getty Images
    The young Princess Elizabeth, later to reign as Queen Elizabeth II, 1928. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1929
    Edward G. Malindine via Getty Images
    21st December 1929: Princess Elizabeth on the platform at King's Cross station, about to depart with her Royal grandparents for Christmas holidays at Sandringham. (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
  • 1930
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth wearing a party frock. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1931
    Print Collector via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth aged five, 1931. The future Queen Elizabeth II (1926-). A photograph from the Illustrated London News: Coronation Record Number, (London, 1937). (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
  • 1932
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    1932: Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) walks in to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1933
    Central Press via Getty Images
    The future Queen Elizabeth II at Abergeldie Castle in Scotland at the age of seven, 1933. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1934
    AP
    Princess Margaret Rose, 2, left, and Princess Elizabeth, 6, daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York, pose, Aug. 20, 1934, London, England. (AP Photo)
  • 1935
    Central Press via Getty Images
    The future Queen Elizabeth II waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, with her younger sister Margaret and her grandparents King George V and Queen Mary, on the occasion of their Silver Jubilee, 6th May 1935. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1936
    Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
    July 1936: Princess Elizabeth sitting on a garden seat with two corgi dogs at her home on 145 Piccadilly, London. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)
  • 1937
    PA/PA Wire
    File photo dated 12/05/1937 of Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her eldest daughter Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the coronation of King George VI as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.
  • 1938
    Keystone via Getty Images
    The future Queen Elizabeth II with her sister, Princess Margaret, during the National Pony Show at the Agricultural Hall in London, 4th March 1938. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1939
    ullstein bild via Getty Images
    (GERMANY OUT) Elizabeth II* 21.4.1926-Queen of England, since 1953- as the winner with 35 points in a children's swimming competition in London - 1939Vintage property of ullstein bild (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
  • 1940
    Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, 22nd June 1940. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
  • 1941
    PA/PA Wire
    File photo dated 01/01/1941 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) in the garden of her wartime country residence (Windsor) as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.
  • 1942
    PA/PA Wire
    File photo dated 01/01/1942 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) in her Girl Guide uniform as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.
  • 1943
    Apic via Getty Images
    UNSPECIFIED - SEPTEMBER 30: Princess Elizabeth of England (future queen Elizabeth II) young wearing girl scout uniform (she's member of the Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides) in 1943 (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)
  • 1944
    Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth with her pet Corgi Sue or Susan at Windsor Castle, UK, 30th May 1944. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1945
    PA/PA Wire
    File photo dated 01/01/1945 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) at the wheel of an Army vehicle when she served during the Second World War in the Auxiliary Territorial Service as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.
  • 1946
    Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth playing the piano in Buckingham Palace on July 19, 1946. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)
  • 1947
    PA/PA Wire
    File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) and Lt Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.
  • 1948
    PNA Rota via Getty Images
    15th December 1948: Princess Elizabeth holding Prince Charles after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo by PNA Rota/Getty Images)
  • 1949
    Fox Photos via Getty Images
    Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) with her baby son Prince Charles, 1949. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1950
    PA/PA Wire
    File photo dated 21/10/1950 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) with her baby daughter, Princess Anne, after the christening at Buckingham Palace, London as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.
  • 1951
    Fox Photos via Getty Images
    12th October 1951: Princess Elizabeth attending a state banquet at Rideau Hall, Ottawa, during a State Visit to Canada. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
  • 1952
    Apic via Getty Images
    UNSPECIFIED : Queen Elizabeth II of England (b 1926, daughter of George VI) here in february 1952. This is an official picture from the time when she acceded to the throne. Colorized document. (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)
  • 1953
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    1953: Queen Elizabeth II waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her husband Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1954
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Australia, 1954. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1955
    Monty Fresco via Getty Images
    31st October 1955: A regally adorned Queen Elizabeth II arriving at the Royal Performance of the film 'To Catch A Thief' at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square. (Photo by Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

