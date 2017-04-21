There were all sorts of events to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday last year from street parties to the lighting of beacons - but this year looks set to be a little quieter.

She was born on 21 April, so celebrates on that day, but also has an official birthday.

This is celebrated in June, usually on the second Saturday of the month.

The tradition of a monarch having two birthdays dates back to 1748.

George II was born in November of that year and it was decided that the weather would be too cold around that time for an annual birthday parade.

So instead he celebrated an official one in the warmer month of June - a tradition which has carried on to this day.

Born in 1926 in London to the Duke and Duchess of York, later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the young Elizabeth Windsor was never destined to be Queen.

But when King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936, her father acceded to the throne - putting her in line to become the next monarch.

She was crowned Queen Elizabeth II on 2 June 1953, aged 27, and has since gone on to celebrate a number of milestones such as her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees in 1977, 2002, and 2012, respectively.

We’ve gathered some of the best images of the Queen’s life, documenting her journey from childhood to the well-loved monarch she is today...

1926 Print Collector via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth in 1926, when she was a few months old, (1937). The future Queen Elizabeth II (1926-). A photograph from the Illustrated London News: Coronation Record Number, (London, 1937). (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

1927 Print Collector via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth at St Paul's Walden Bury, 1927, (pub. 1937). The future Queen Elizabeth II (1926-). A photograph from the Illustrated London News: Coronation Record Number, (London, 1937). (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

1928 Central Press via Getty Images The young Princess Elizabeth, later to reign as Queen Elizabeth II, 1928. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1929 Edward G. Malindine via Getty Images 21st December 1929: Princess Elizabeth on the platform at King's Cross station, about to depart with her Royal grandparents for Christmas holidays at Sandringham. (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1930 Hulton Archive via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth wearing a party frock. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1931 Print Collector via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth aged five, 1931. The future Queen Elizabeth II (1926-). A photograph from the Illustrated London News: Coronation Record Number, (London, 1937). (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

1932 Hulton Archive via Getty Images 1932: Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) walks in to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1933 Central Press via Getty Images The future Queen Elizabeth II at Abergeldie Castle in Scotland at the age of seven, 1933. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1934 AP Princess Margaret Rose, 2, left, and Princess Elizabeth, 6, daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York, pose, Aug. 20, 1934, London, England. (AP Photo)

1935 Central Press via Getty Images The future Queen Elizabeth II waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, with her younger sister Margaret and her grandparents King George V and Queen Mary, on the occasion of their Silver Jubilee, 6th May 1935. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1936 Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images July 1936: Princess Elizabeth sitting on a garden seat with two corgi dogs at her home on 145 Piccadilly, London. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)

1937 PA/PA Wire File photo dated 12/05/1937 of Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her eldest daughter Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the coronation of King George VI as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.

1938 Keystone via Getty Images The future Queen Elizabeth II with her sister, Princess Margaret, during the National Pony Show at the Agricultural Hall in London, 4th March 1938. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1939 ullstein bild via Getty Images (GERMANY OUT) Elizabeth II* 21.4.1926-Queen of England, since 1953- as the winner with 35 points in a children's swimming competition in London - 1939Vintage property of ullstein bild (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

1940 Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, 22nd June 1940. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images

1941 PA/PA Wire File photo dated 01/01/1941 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) in the garden of her wartime country residence (Windsor) as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.

1942 PA/PA Wire File photo dated 01/01/1942 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) in her Girl Guide uniform as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.

1943 Apic via Getty Images UNSPECIFIED - SEPTEMBER 30: Princess Elizabeth of England (future queen Elizabeth II) young wearing girl scout uniform (she's member of the Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides) in 1943 (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

1944 Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth with her pet Corgi Sue or Susan at Windsor Castle, UK, 30th May 1944. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1945 PA/PA Wire File photo dated 01/01/1945 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) at the wheel of an Army vehicle when she served during the Second World War in the Auxiliary Territorial Service as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.

1946 Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth playing the piano in Buckingham Palace on July 19, 1946. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)

1947 PA/PA Wire File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) and Lt Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.

1948 PNA Rota via Getty Images 15th December 1948: Princess Elizabeth holding Prince Charles after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo by PNA Rota/Getty Images)

1949 Fox Photos via Getty Images Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) with her baby son Prince Charles, 1949. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1950 PA/PA Wire File photo dated 21/10/1950 of Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) with her baby daughter, Princess Anne, after the christening at Buckingham Palace, London as the Queen turns 90 on the April 21st.

1951 Fox Photos via Getty Images 12th October 1951: Princess Elizabeth attending a state banquet at Rideau Hall, Ottawa, during a State Visit to Canada. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1952 Apic via Getty Images UNSPECIFIED : Queen Elizabeth II of England (b 1926, daughter of George VI) here in february 1952. This is an official picture from the time when she acceded to the throne. Colorized document. (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

1953 Hulton Archive via Getty Images 1953: Queen Elizabeth II waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her husband Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1954 Hulton Archive via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Australia, 1954. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1955 Monty Fresco via Getty Images 31st October 1955: A regally adorned Queen Elizabeth II arriving at the Royal Performance of the film 'To Catch A Thief' at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square. (Photo by Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1956 M. McKeown via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II in Sweden, 23rd June 1956. (Photo by M. McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1957 Keystone via Getty Images 20th October 1957: Queen Elizabeth II with US president Dwight D Eisenhower at a White House State banquet. Eisenhower is wearing the British Order of Merit awarded him by King George VI after World War II. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1958 AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrived at the concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25, 1958, to attend a concert given by the Concertgebouw Orchestra. The Queen and Prince Philip are paying a three-day state visit to the Netherlands. (AP Photo)

1959 ASSOCIATED PRESS Queen Elizabeth II makes her first appearance in two days after her illness when she boarded airplane for Edmonton, July 20, 1959 in Whitehorse. (AP Photo)

1960 ASSOCIATED PRESS This is a 1960 photo showing Queen Elizabeth II wearing a tiara. (AP Photo)

1961 ASSOCIATED PRESS The above photo shows her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of England on Jan. 16, 1961. (AP Photo)

1962 ASSOCIATED PRESS British Queen Elizabeth II wears a large feather in her tight-fitting hat at the Elite Badminton Horse Trials in Badminton, England on April 14, 1962. (AP Photo)

1963 ASSOCIATED PRESS Queen Elizabeth II shown August 9, 1963 is expecting her fourth child about March of 1963. No other identification available. (AP Photo)

1964 Terry Disney via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II attends a performance at RADA (the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art), to celebrate the drama school's Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary), London, UK, November 1964. (Photo by Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

1965 Fox Photos via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II at Ventnor during a Royal visit to the Isle of Wight. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) 1965

1966 AP Queen Elizabeth II of England is shown in February 1966. (AP Photo)

1967 PA/PA Wire File photo dated 01/06/1967 of Queen Elizabeth II at the garden party in the grounds of the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, London, to mark the 50th anniversary of women in active service, during the Second World War. She was in uniform herself when she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service and became No 230873 Second Subaltern Elizabeth Windsor, she learned to drive and qualified in April 1945 and was promoted to Junior Commander.

1968 George Freston via Getty Images 26th June 1968: Queen Elizabeth II talking at the Royal Society's Centenary Garden Party at Marlborough House. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1969 Fox Photos via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, June 1969. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1970 Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II at a State banquet. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

1971 Hulton Archive via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II makes her Christmas Broadcast, 25th December 1971. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1972 Keystone via Getty Images 25th December 1972: Queen Elizabeth II broadcasting her annual Christmas Day speech from Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1973 AP/AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II enters the newly opened Sydney Opera House complex, Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 1973, to take part in the official opening ceremonies. (AP Photo)

1974 Serge Lemoine via Getty Images July 1974: Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II at Smiths Lawn, Windsor Great Park. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)

1975 Anwar Hussein via Getty Images LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II dressed in full regalia in 1975. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

1976 AFP via Getty Images The Queen Elizabeth II poses for her 50th birthday, in April 1976 in Windsor. (Photo credit should read -/AFP/GettyImages)

1977 Anwar Hussein via Getty Images NEW ZEALAND - MARCH: Queen Elizabeth ll smiles during her visit to New Zealand part of her Silver Jubilee Year Tour in March of 1977. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

1978 Tim Graham via Getty Images GERMANY - MAY 22: Queen Elizabeth II wears the Russian Tiara at a banquet during an official tour of Germany, (Day date not certain, Tour dates 22-26 May 1978) (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1979 Anwar Hussein via Getty Images LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II in full regalia goes to theatre in 1979. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

1980 Tim Graham via Getty Images SWITZERLAND - APRIL 29: Queen Elizabeth II At A Banquet During An Official Visit To Switzerland 29 April - 2 May 1980 (exact Day Date Not Certain) (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1981 Tim Graham via Getty Images UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 23: Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance wearing 'Granny's' tiara and Cambridge emeralds (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1982 David Levenson via Getty Images TUVALU - OCTOBER 27: Queen Elizabeth II outside the Princess Margaret Hospital on October 27, 1982 in Funafuti, Tuvalu during the Royal Tour of the South Pacific. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

1983 Tim Graham via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II smiling during a visit to Hyderabad in India, 19 November 1983. The Queen was on a nine-day State Visit to India. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1984 Tim Graham via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II attends a polo match on Smiths Lawn at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, 29th July 1984. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1985 Tim Graham via Getty Images PORTUGAL - MARCH 26: Queen Elizabeth II in Portugal wears a necklace and brooch of amethyst jewels which originally belonged to Queen Victoria's mother, The tiara known as 'Granny's Tiara' was originally given to Queen Mary on her marrriage (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1985

1986 Tim Graham via Getty Images NEPAL - FEBRUARY 17: Queen Elizabeth II wears 'Granny's Tiara' to a banquet in Nepal, The tiara was originally given to Queen Mary on her marriage and is made of diamond festoons, scrolls and collet spikes, It is worn with a diamond fringe necklace, a gift from King Faisal of Saudi Arabia (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1986

1987 Tim Graham via Getty Images WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 20: Queen Elizabeth II With Prince Philip In Their Drawing Room At Home In Windsor Castle Posing For A Photographic Session For Tim Graham. The Photograph Was Taken As One Of Their Official Royal Photographs And To Mark Their Ruby Wedding Anniversary. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1987

1988 Tim Graham via Getty Images SPAIN - OCTOBER 17: Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Madrid in Spain (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1988

1989 Tim Graham via Getty Images UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 08: Queen Elizabeth II During A Visit To The Isle Of Man In August 1989 Wearing A Hat By Milliner Philip Somerville. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1990 Tim Graham via Getty Images PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 27: Queen Elizabeth II Visiting The Qeii (qe2) Ship Named After Her. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1990

1991 Tim Graham via Getty Images UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 23: Queen Elizabeth II visits Port Regis School in Dorset (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1991

1992 Tim Graham via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 24: Queen Elizabeth II At The Guildhall In London Making Her 'annus Horribilis' Speech Describing Her Sadness At The Events Of The Year Which Included The Marriage Breakdown Of Two Of Her Sons And The Devastating Fire At Her Home Windsor Castle. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1993 Tim Graham via Getty Images WELLS, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 08: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend Maundy service in Wells. The Queen is wearing a hat designed by milliner Philip Somerville. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1994 GERRY PENNY via Getty Images US President Bill Clinton and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile for the cameras during the group photo session at the Guildhall 04 June 1994 prior to a celebratory banquet for the 50th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy. (Photo credit should read GERRY PENNY/AFP/Getty Images)

1995 Tim Graham via Getty Images GREAT BRITAIN - MAY 06: Queen Elizabeth II attends a Heads of State Banquet at the Guildhall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of war in Europe (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1996 Francis Apesteguy via Getty Images London, 16 May 1996, Queen Elizabeth II., (Photo by Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images)

1997 DAVE CHAN via Getty Images Wearing her trademark style of hat, Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she visits Bowring Park in St John's, Newfoundland, 25 June 1997. The Queen is on the third day of a 10-day official visit to Canada. (Photo credit should read DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

1998 AFP via Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes her traditional Christmas Day broadcast, 25 December. Eds. note: Pic was taken 18 December during the shooting of the broadcast. (Photo credit should read FIONA HANSON/AFP/Getty Images)

1999 ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a service at the St Pauls church after a wreath laying ceremony honoring the dead of two world wars at the Cenotaph in Durban on Remembrance Sunday, 14 November 1999, the first time in 16 years that she has not led national mourning in Britain. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

2000 GERRY PENNY via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she leaves Westminister Abbey with Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku (On his last Commonwealth day) after celebrating Commonwealth Observance Day 2000, 13 March 2000 . The theme for the Millennium celebrations is 'The Communications challenge'.

2001 UK Press via Getty Images 397771 01: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Variety Performance November 26, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by UK Press/Getty Images)

2002 Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 13: Queen Elizabeth II Smiling As She Arrives At The Palace Of Westminster For The State Opening Of Parliament. The Queen Is Wearing A Diamond Crown Known As The State Diadem Made For The Coronation Of George Lv. She Is Wearing An Embroidered Cream Satin Dress Covered With A Fur-trimmed Robe. (Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

2003 Anwar Hussein via Getty Images LONDON - JULY 22: Queen Elizabeth II smiles while attending a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on July the 22nd 2003.(Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

2004 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images CHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 6: HRH Queen Elizabeth II leaves Chester Cathedral after the wedding of Lady Tamara Grovesnor on November 6, 2004 in Chester, England. Lady Tamara is the eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of Westminster and Edward van Cutsem - a good friend of Prince William - is the eldest son of the van Custem's. Van Cutsem, 30, famously accompanied Prince William on his travels to South Africa in 2000, and his parents are close friends of The Prince Of Wales. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

2005 Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to The Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading on February 24, 2006. In December 2005 the hospital completed an eight-year building project to bring services from Reading's Battle Hospital on to a single site near the town centre. The 132 million project was described as the biggest Treasury-funded NHS building scheme in the country. (Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage)

2006 Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA via Getty Images HM Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends a reception at St James's Palace in London to mark the 350th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Jewish community in Britain on (Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage)

2007 Chris Jackson via Getty Images ENTEBBE, UGANDA - NOVEMBER 22: HRH Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives for a State Banquet at State House on November 22, 2007 in Entebbe, Uganda. The Queen will open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday. CHOGM will be attended by over 5000 delegates, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as well as UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

2008 ARTHUR EDWARDS via Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, on December 3, 2008. Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the British government's legislative programme for the next year Wednesday, with the emphasis on bolstering the economy against further mayhem. Ministers are under heavy pressure to introduce measures which would force Britain's banks -- some of which are now part state-owned -- to do more to help businesses weather the financial storm. AFP PHOTO/Arthur Edwards/WPA POOL (Photo credit should read ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

2009 Chris Jackson via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: HM Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends a reception at Mansion House on December 8, 2009 in London, England. The Queen was at Mansion House to see a performance by the London Symphony Orchestra and to present The Queen's Medal for Music to Sir Colin Davis. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

2010 WPA Pool via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 9: Queen Elizabeth II visits St Mary and St Pancras Church of England Primary School on December 9, 2010 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II met pupils in the classrooms and watched pupils read extracts from the bible as part of the 'You Tube Bible Project'. (Photo by Paul Grover-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2011 WPA Pool via Getty Images LONDON - NOVEMBER 10: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to Goodenough College to celebrate its 80th anniversary on November 10, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2012 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II attends a gala performance of 'Our Extraordinary World' at The Royal Opera House on October 30, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

2013 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II attends the Ceremonial Welcome for The President of the Republic of Korea, Park Geun-hye at Horse Guards Parade on November 5, 2013 in London, England. The President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye is on a state visit to the UK from November 5-7. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

2014 PAUL GROVER via Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends an engagment where she officially opened Westminster School's new Sports Centre in London on June 12, 2014.

2015 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II stands the balcony of the Broadway Theatre during a day of engagements in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham on July 16, 2015 in Barking, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

2016 KGC-42/STAR MAX/IPx Photo by: KGC-42/STAR MAX/IPx 2016 3/14/16 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Observance Day Service. (London, England, UK)