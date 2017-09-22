Calling all red-headed men, if you’re proud of your manhood, it could star in a new calendar celebrating all things ginger.

The ‘Red Hot’ charity calendar is back and this time, it’s going full frontal.

Photographer Thomas Knights is looking for “12 guys [with] 12 copper knobs” willing to pose in front of the camera,“because ginger pubes are awesome and your life needs more colour”.

Along with his artist pal Andrew Salgado and art director Elliott James Frieze, Knights has set up a kickstarter page in the hope of finding the perfect gentlemen for the job.