Calling all red-headed men, if you’re proud of your manhood, it could star in a new calendar celebrating all things ginger.
The ‘Red Hot’ charity calendar is back and this time, it’s going full frontal.
Photographer Thomas Knights is looking for “12 guys [with] 12 copper knobs” willing to pose in front of the camera,“because ginger pubes are awesome and your life needs more colour”.
Along with his artist pal Andrew Salgado and art director Elliott James Frieze, Knights has set up a kickstarter page in the hope of finding the perfect gentlemen for the job.
The nude 2018 calendar will be the latest in Knights’ ‘Red Hot’ series, which he launched in 2013 to prove that red-headed men are smoking.
“Being a red-headed male myself it’s close to my heart and a very personal project,” he told HuffPost UK at the time.
“It amazed me how our Western culture holds redheaded women to such high regard, almost the ‘ultimate’ female, and redheaded males in such low esteem; emasculated and de-sexualised in film and TV and literature.
“I don’t think any other hair colour has this polarised opinion between genders. If you think about it, there are no Hollywood leading men with ginger hair, and no superheros or action stars.”
As with previous Red Hot calendars, the money raised will go towards supporting the Movember Foundation’s Testicular Cancer Awareness campaigns.
To apply to appear in the calendar, all you have to do is send some pictures of yourself in a message to the Red Hot Facebook page. You’ll also need to be able to attend a nude shoot in London later this month.
Be warned, there will be no emojis inside the calendar, so this opportunity is not one for the camera-shy.
Visit the Kickstarter page for more details.