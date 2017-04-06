For a large percentage of the female population, orgasms are frustratingly elusive. In fact, just 65% of women say they usually orgasm when they have sex. But for one group of women, their experience of reaching climax could not be more different. A new Channel 4 show seeks to explore the phenomenon of the ‘super orgasm’, where women claim to have multiple orgasms, multiple times in a row. Throughout the programme, we meet five women who say this is an everyday part of their lives, with many of them experiencing orgasms 60-100 times in a row.

In the show, we’re introduced to Janet, a 28-year-old web entrepreneur based in South London, who says she will never forget the shock of her first super orgasm. “The first time I experienced the super orgasm I was with my boyfriend. I didn’t even know what the word orgasm was,” she says. “I didn’t know a woman was supposed to feel like that. So when I had it, it just kept coming and I didn’t know what the fuck it was. I felt like I was getting the life sucked out of me.” After discovering her body was capable of the super orgasm, Janet began to enjoy exploring herself and bought her first vibrator at the age of 18. “When I have a super orgasm it feels like it’s forever,” she says. “It feels like it’s never ending.” Aside from listening to the testimonies of women like Janet, scientists have very little evidence that the super orgasm exists. However, Janet is far from alone in her claims. Bournemouth-based engineering student Natalie, 24, says she first experienced a super orgasm while experimenting with a friend. “For me I have quite a few different types of super orgasm,” she says. “I can have a back-to-back type thing, almost like chapters in a book - one finishes and one starts. Then other times it’s more rolling.”

