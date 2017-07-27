‘The Undateables’ star Tom Morgan has starred in an unretouched fashion campaign for Jacamo for the second time.

Morgan, who first found fame on the Channel 4 show in 2016, made his modelling debut with the high street retailed earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, who has Asperger’s and Tourette’s syndrome, was unsuccessful in finding love on the show due to his lack of self-confidence - but that has now changed.