‘The Undateables’ star Tom Morgan has starred in an unretouched fashion campaign for Jacamo for the second time.
Morgan, who first found fame on the Channel 4 show in 2016, made his modelling debut with the high street retailed earlier this year.
The 27-year-old, who has Asperger’s and Tourette’s syndrome, was unsuccessful in finding love on the show due to his lack of self-confidence - but that has now changed.
“The most powerful thing for me from this project is that I have got to a place where I can look at these pictures and be at ease with myself,” he said.
“Knowing that no matter if I have a good day or bad I can come out the other side; being around great people and feeling good in myself are huge factors in this.”
The UK-based fashion retailer specialises in catering for men of all body shapes and sizes from small to 5XL.
From patterned shirts and statement-making trunks, the collection is full of swim, beach, and holidaywear - and all of the images have not been retouched.
Morgan is dedicated to raising awareness of his conditions and he is an ambassador for the National Autistic Society and State of Mind Rugby Union.
His relationship with Jacamo looks set to continue.
“Tom is a dream to work with and we will continue to support him,” explained Jenni Bamford, Jacamo spokesperson.
“We hope Tom’s story is a message to everyone to be comfortable in your own skin.”
Priced from £6 - £75, the range is available online now.