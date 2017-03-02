Tom Morgan first found fame on ‘The Undateables’, which saw him going on an unsuccessful date due to his lack of self-confidence.
But since his appearance on the Channel 4 show in 2016, the 27-year-old, who has Asperger’s and Tourette’s syndrome, has had a major confidence boost - in the form of a modelling contract from menswear retailer Jacamo.
“We’ve been following Tom’s journey and have enjoyed seeing his confidence continue to grow,” explained Jenni Bamford, Jacamo spokesperson.
“Jacamo champions the everyday guy and Tom’s story is another example of how self-belief and tenacity really can contribute to a greater self-confidence.”
Oh, and also...
“He looks great in the pictures.”
Morgan said he overcame initial nerves to become at ease in front of the camera.
“I was pretty nervous as I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said.
“But it was great fun and modelling is definitely something I’d like to do more of.”
Tom is dedicated to raising awareness of his conditions, and helping others - he has recently set up a charity, Mentoring Plus UK and he is also an ambassador for the National Autistic Society and State of Mind Rugby Union.
“The Jacamo shoot has allowed me to continue to promote that, no matter what battles we may face, confidence is about being comfortable in your own skin,” said Morgan.
Jacamo collections are available in sizes S to 5XL and shoes from three to 16.