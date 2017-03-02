Tom Morgan first found fame on ‘The Undateables’, which saw him going on an unsuccessful date due to his lack of self-confidence.

But since his appearance on the Channel 4 show in 2016, the 27-year-old, who has Asperger’s and Tourette’s syndrome, has had a major confidence boost - in the form of a modelling contract from menswear retailer Jacamo.

“We’ve been following Tom’s journey and have enjoyed seeing his confidence continue to grow,” explained Jenni Bamford, Jacamo spokesperson.

“Jacamo champions the everyday guy and Tom’s story is another example of how self-belief and tenacity really can contribute to a greater self-confidence.”

Oh, and also...

“He looks great in the pictures.”