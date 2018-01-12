The Waugh Zone Friday January 12, 2018

At 4.57am UK time, Donald Trump tweeted confirmation of the Daily Mail’s excellent front-page scoop that he won’t be coming to London to open the new US embassy. The President said his reason for refusing to ‘cut the ribbon’ was the Obama administration had sold the former embassy site in Mayfair for ‘peanuts’ and moved it to an ‘off location’ (near Vauxhall, south of the Thames).

Given that real estate is his business, Trump clearly thinks he knows a ‘bad deal’ when he sees one. Yet I note that the Embassy itself says on its website that the £1.2bn cost of the new building is self-financing: “The project has been funded entirely by the proceeds of the sale of other U.S. Government properties in London, not through appropriated funds”. Given the hugely costly security of the Nine Elms building (it has the first moat built in London since Medieval times), a cost-neutral result doesn’t look so bad. What may be paining Trump is that the Grosvenor Square site was sold to the Qataris for £500m, while the new site cost £600m, according to the Standard. The decision to relocate was actually taken by George Bush in 2008, but it’s the property deal Trump cares about.

Still, the Mail cites sources saying it was the “lack of ‘bells and whistles’ and Royal involvement” that had really “discouraged” Trump from coming to London for this ‘working visit’. The White House was already known to be keen to avoid public demonstrations too. The State Visit is still very much on ice, but if Trump wants the full Royal red carpet, it just underlines once more how rash it was of May to invite him so swiftly last January.

If proof were needed that this Presidency is not normal, look no further than BBC Radio 4’s morning headlines. Reporting Trump’s extraordinary remarks (leaked to the Washington Post) about preferring migrants from Norway rather than Haiti or African states, a BBC newsreader read out the line: “Mr Trump asked why the United states should take in people from what he called ‘shit hole’ countries”. The Queen is no stranger to earthy language, but she has a love of Africa and its people and proud record of treating its countries with respect. No.10 must have been squirming at yet more clues that she could be embarrassed by the State Visit of the world’s highest profile racist.