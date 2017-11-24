The Waugh Zone Friday November 24, 2017

It’s Black Friday, but few are expecting Theresa May to get an immediate discount deal on Brexit as she meets EU council president Donald Tusk offline in Brussels today. The Telegraph reports that while May will confirm her offer to increase our divorce bill payments, the EU is playing hardball and insisting on written guarantees. There’s word too that May could have a bilateral meeting with Angela Merkel in the margins of today’s meeting.

The day after our own Budget forecast gloom, the FT reports that the eurozone economy powered ahead in November, with 17-year highs in new manufacturing orders and jobs growth. And Irish broadcaster RTE has a leaked document showing EU officials think the UK’s Brexit negotiations have been chaotic and incoherent, branding Boris Johnson ‘unimpressive’. Ian Forrester, the British judge on the European Court of Justice for the past two years, candidly told Irish diplomats that there were “issues around the quality of politicians in Westminster at present” and that ministers still don’t ‘grasp’ the complexity of quitting the EU.

Michael Gove was on the Today programme and was very reluctant to confirm the Cabinet had agreed to up its financial offer, stating only that “I think the Prime Minister has the right negotiating stance”. But the Sun reports that Gove has won a Cabinet battle with Philip Hammond and Amber Rudd to allow the UK to make a ‘clean break’ with EU regulations even in a transitional period. A Cabinet source told the paper: “We’ll be bringing EU regulations into UK law when we leave, but thereafter we’ll want to diverge. We won’t be rule takers. The Prime Minister is now of that view, along with Michael and Boris.” The words ‘thereafter’ and ‘want to’ could be crucial. Many ministers believe ‘divergence’ will be more theoretical than actual for two years, just as our new ‘control’ over immigration may still see roughly the same numbers coming into the UK. The exact terms of the transition itself is a whole other battle due to be waged early in the New Year, but shots have been fired by the Brexiteers.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is another who wants more flexibility during a transition/implementation period. And today he has built on his previous complaint that some British firms had become “too lazy and too fat” within the comfy confines of EU. He tells The House magazine: “I can agree as many trade agreements as I like, but if British business doesn’t want to export, then that doesn’t do us any good.” The DUP’s annual conference takes place tomorrow and will see more journos present than ever before. But anyone expecting swivel-eyed, angry Ulstermen talking about social issues like abortion and gay rights are likely to be disappointed. A hard line on Brexit, in Gove and Fox style, could be the main story.