The Waugh Zone Friday October 20, 2017

The EU working dinner in Brussels consisted of a main course of butternut gnocchi and pheasant supreme, followed by a pudding of fresh pineapple. But with some of the EU 27 thinking Britain should get its just desserts for Brexit (a big divorce bill in particular), Theresa May warned them that they shouldn’t push her into a corner.

That kind of fighting talk will have cheered up Brexiteers in the Cabinet and Parliamentary party. It may even have pleased ardent Eurosceptic, former Chancellor Lord Lawson of Blaby. And no one puts Blaby in the corner (sorry, couldn’t resist). “The clear and urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together,” May said. “We must work together to get to an outcome we can stand behind and defend to our people”. The message seemed clear: my party won’t let me walk away from these talks with anything that looks like ‘defeat’.

And yet the Remainers in the Cabinet will have been pleased by the PM stressing how conciliatory she had been. “I took stock, listened to what the people in the UK were saying and what my friends and partners in Europe were saying and I made a step forward,” she told the dinner. Crucially, according to the FT and BBC, she also made clear that her speech in Florence was not the final word on the big issue of hard cash. The impression is of a PM being pushed and pulled in both directions by ‘soft’ and ‘hard’ Brexit colleagues. Peter Mandelson claimed on Today that his EU pals had told him they didn’t know which bits of the Cabinet May sided with. “Are they negotiating with the soft leavers…or the clean breakers? They see her bobbing like a cork between these two groups.” May’s close allies think she will defy all the doubters with a deal in December.

None of her EU colleagues said much in reply to her after-dinner spiel. But in the small hours Angela Merkel told the media that while May’s words were not enough to allow a breakthrough at this summit, the idea of a collapse in talks was “absurd”. “There are no indications at all that we won’t succeed,” the German Chancellor said. Still, David Davis is preparing a Cabinet presentation on plans for a ‘no deal’ outcome, the Times reports. DD told a German paper that ‘no deal’ was only “a very distant possibility”. He also said that after technical calculations on the divorce bill “we’ll then make a political judgement on what we think is realistic and sensible”. Politics, not technical or legal calculations, will ultimately decide just how big that bill is. The PM has a press conference around 10am.