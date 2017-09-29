The Waugh Zone Friday September 29, 2017

What a difference a few months and a botched election makes. In January, a super-confident Theresa May was warning darkly that Brussels had better give us a good Brexit deal or face the loss of UK cooperation on security and intelligence. Many saw it as an empty threat and today the PM confirms her retreat in a speech to Russia-facing British troops in Estonia, declaring our “unconditional” support for European defence, post-Brexit.

This morning, May also meets a newly-elected Angela Merkel in the margins of the informal EU summit in Tallinn, to press for Brexit trade talks to start soon. Merkel is unlikely to want to undermine the unity of the EU27. But will she be as hardline as Michel Barnier was yesterday? The EU’s Brexit negotiatior rebuffed David Davis to say it could take “months” to unlock the talks, warning there could be “no possible link” between the divorce bill and future trade links. An unconditional shove, indeed.

Government sources have told me they think Barnier’s stance is coloured by his own bid to be the next European Commission President. They may relish my HuffPost France colleagues’ verdict that Barnier is one of the least successful politicians in recent French history (he ‘lost’ their own EU referendum don’t forget) before sloping off to Brussels.

Meanwhile, a new Times/YouGov poll shows Boris’s recent eruption has paid off, as he’s again favourite among voters to succeed May as Tory leader. In a new no-sugar-Sherlock moment, May admits to The House magazine that the Tory party was not prepared for her snap election. Labour’s Ian Lavery, who is in charge of its own election plans, last night killed the revived talk in Brighton this week of a new EU referendum. “We will be leaving the EU. No problem,” he told Question Time. “No second referendum. No second referendum.” So good, he named it twice.

And as the PM meets the German Chancellor this morning, the words of another Question Time guest may set the tone for many. Former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika stared down an AfD [the German far right party] sympathiser in the audience: “In a world full of demented men like Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin - these crazy man-babies - I’m very glad that Angela Merkel is there. In terms of global leadership, she is a moral authority in a very scary world right now.”