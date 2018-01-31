The Waugh Zone Wednesday January 31, 2018

Later today Labour will force a binding Commons vote requiring the government to publish in full the leaked analysis papers which said the UK economy would suffer in any Brexit scenario examined.

It comes after Tory justice minister Philip Lee last night suggested the government should re-think Brexit in light of the study. “If these figures turn out to be anywhere near right, there would be a serious question over whether a government could legitimately lead a country along a path that the evidence and rational consideration indicate would be damaging,” he tweeted.

Brexit minister Steve Baker dismissed demands that the study be published as it would damage the government’s negotiations with Brussels. He also said everyone should calm down as economic forecasts produced by the civil service are “always wrong” anyway. Before going on to remind MPs that the studies, which he said were wrong, actually showed the economy would grow under all Brexit scenarios. Keep up everyone. Baker is in tune with his boss of course. David Davis, remember, last month said he did not believe economic forecasts because “they’ve all been proven wrong”.

Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service was not too pleased with Baker. “Civil servants are serving the government of the day and they need the support of that government,” he told The Guardian. Remainer Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach was also unimpressed. “Some people want to rubbish experts,” she told Sky News. “But some of us rather value their opinions.”

The excitement over the leak yesterday drew some attention away from the House of Lords, where peers began debating the government’s EU Withdrawal Bill. Perhaps the most pointed intervention was from Lord Bridges, a former Brexit minister, who said all that would be agreed by October would be “meaningless waffle”. It is by then we are expecting to discover the shape of the future trading relationship the UK will have with the EU. “The implementation period will not be a bridge to a clear destination. It will be a gang plank into thin air,” he added. Lord Butler, the former Cabinet secretary, told peers Brexit “strikes a dagger to my soul”.

But Conservative peer and House of Cards author Lord Dobbs reprimanded peers for trying to “duck and dive and dilly-dally” over Brexit. MPs and the press, he warned, were waiting with “sharpened knives” to ”slit our veins” should the unelected House attempt to sabotage the Bill. Lord Willoughby, mocked Remain campaign forecasts of economic doom that were as “accurate as a cross-eyed javelin thrower”. The hereditary Ukip peer added: “We decided that we did not wish to be part of a supranational regime run by a European Commission priesthood that we did not elect and cannot get rid of.” The Lords will pick up the debate again today.

Len McCluskey meanwhile has said Labour MPs must vote against whatever deal Theresa May brings back from Brussels. The Unite chief told the Resolution Foundation yesterday his “personal hope and belief” was that this would force the prime minister to resign and force a general election in 2019. And he warned pro-EU Labour MPs not to “fail” the left-wing cause by voting in favour of a soft-Brexit deal which would keep May in power. Asked what he thought would happen at the vote, Sir Kier Starmer told BBC Radio 4’s Today progrmame: “I’m not predicting anything anymore.”