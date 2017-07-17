The Waugh Zone Monday July 17, 2017

1. ATTACK OF THE CLONES

“We are not a group of clones,” declared Cabinet minister Chris Grayling on Radio 4 this morning. The fact that he then proceeded to trot out a Maybotic line on Brexit (“we are determined to get the best deal for Britain”) didn’t detract from his pointed admission that there was indeed a difference of view in Cabinet over the UK’s exit from the EU.

Grayling (dubbed ‘Greything’ even by his friends) is a Brexiteer, of course. Asked if fellow Vote Leaver Boris Johnson was ‘four square behind’ Philip Hammond, he replied “what do you mean by four square?” (clue: I don’t think John Humphrys was talking about the mobile app). For Theresa May’s critics, the passing overnight over the director of ‘The Night of the Living Dead’ was never more apt, as they witness the Zombie Government lead by the politically undead Prime Minister.

The clone wars continue as the Telegraph splashes a fresh attack on the Chancellor, with a senior Cabinet minister saying Hammond is deliberately working to “frustrate” Brexit and treating pro-Leave ministers like “pirates who have taken him prisoner”. The minister says: “What’s really going on is the Establishment, the Treasury, is trying to fuck it up….This is a crucial moment. That’s why we have to keep Theresa there. Otherwise the whole thing will fall apart.” Meanwhile, a source tells the Sun: “It’s Michael Gove behind all of this.”

One key issue is of course the length of any transition period for Brexit. Hammond suggested on Marr that he had got his way for this idea of a ‘couple of years’ (down from his four year opening gambit, note), even in the process appearing to needlessly jibe at Liam Fox (who said last week the transition could last a few months). Fox was unabashed yesterday, saying he wanted any transition clearly “time-limited”, stressing he must be able to negotiate trade deals as soon as possible (“one of the conditions we would want to set”). The Brexiteers are determined not to let Hammond railroad them, that’s for sure. The FT reports that the backbench 1922 Committee wants May in place and wants her to sack anyone leaking. “She can enforce cabinet discipline however she thinks is appropriate,” one senior figure tells the paper. Somehow, I can’t see that happening.

All this as David Davis heads off to Brussels for the second, and more substantive, round of talks with counterpart Michel Barnier. Amid all the excitement about ‘gender-swapping’ Doctor Who, this is the real battle of the Timelords, with each trying to warp or weft the April 2019 Brexit deadline to their own ends. With many Brexit voters seeing the EU27 as the real Daleks, it’s only the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end, of this particular war.