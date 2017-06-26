The Waugh Zone Monday June 26, 2017

1. CITIZENS OF SOMEWHERE

She knows she’s not popular, but Theresa May will try to return to at least looking Prime Ministerial again today. With a likely DUP-Tory agreement securing her short-term future, she will strive for gravitas with her first proper Commons statement on the actual shape of Brexit.

Her statement on the plans for EU citizens’ rights post-Brexit is due this afternoon. Hacks will gather in a confidential Whitehall ‘lock-in’ to go over the details of the 15-page document that will give the first clue to how much the PM will play hardball in the wider talks. Brussels wants detail on the status of families (with messy human things like divorces and non-EU spouses crucial to many), on and on the cut-off timings for recent citizens

The Times splashes its front page with Brexiteer-friendly plans to deport “serious and persistent” EU criminals (will we get the Costa del Crime geezers in return?), the Telegraph says it has confirmed Brit expats will continue to get free health cover. EU leaders, who were withering on Friday about the lack of specifics in May’s proposal, will find out which judges we want to oversee all this too. Despite the rhetoric on both sides, maybe we will get an elegant compromise similar the German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel’s judicial solution for the single market: a joint court staffed by Europeans and Britons, which in principle follows the decisions of the European Court of Justice?

As for the wider politics of a minority government and the power of its Tory Remainer backbenches, Labour’s shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman put her finger on it on Radio 4’s Westminster Hour last night. Tight numbers make a whip’s job easier as no one wants a Government to fall on a key vote, yet the very threat of a rebellion could be enough to effect change. “Informal” talks are taking place between Labour and Tory rebels. “Theresa May…will know the attitudes of some of her people sitting behind her, and I think that will change what she presents to Parliament in the first place because she won’t want too many knife-edge votes”. Politics is about the art of the possible, after all. And as the House of Lords shows, the most interesting change often comes before votes, not during them.