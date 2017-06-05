The Waugh Zone Monday June 5, 2017

1. MARKET FAILURE?

London Bridge and Borough Market are very visible symbols of our capital city’s, and Britain’s, talent for renewal and regeneration. So full of life and ideas, they offer a powerfully stark contrast to the death cult of the deranged extremist Islamism that struck on Saturday night. From the bloke who held onto his pint to Progress’s Richard Angell going back to pay his restaurant bill, we’ve seen a superbly British mix of defiance and compassion.

But as we try to take in the third terror attack on the UK in just 10 weeks, where does it leave our general election? Theresa May’s admirers were impressed by her ‘enough is enough’ speech yesterday, yet to many her four-point plan struck a jarring note, coming so soon after the horrific van and knife assault.

And having for so long pitched herself as the agent of change, it’s May’s own record in Government that is thrown into sharp relief by the tragic events of recent weeks. While she is obviously not to blame for the actions of the fanatics, Labour wants to make her accountable for decisions such as relaxing control orders and cutting police numbers, including armed police numbers (long-held Yvette Cooper complaints). Despite success in foiling five plots this year, have the security services failed while on her watch?

Jim Gamble, the former head of counter-terrorism in Belfast, blogs for HuffPostUK on May’s ‘endless cuts’ to police and other public services that are praised by politicians in emergencies. And Culture Secretary Karen Bradley had a rough time on the breakfast airwaves, with GMB’s Piers Morgan host telling her “Theresa May’s cuts mean she now has the blood of our civilians on her hands”.

When asked about armed police numbers, Bradley later admitted on Today that “there have been reductions across the board”, though she added “it’s not just about numbers, it’s about powers”. Met Police chief Cressida Dick said ‘we have very good resources’. But she added: ‘we are going to have to…look at our resource levels and how we use them’.

May’s critics think that she has trashed her own brand thanks to her flip-flops on the Budget, calling the election and social care. And even on her prized asset of ‘security’, we can now add U-turns on control orders (watering them down, now beefing them up) and police cuts (reversing her own reductions). Thursday still seems a long way way, but some Tories just can’t wait to get over the finishing line.