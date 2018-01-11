The Waugh Zone Thursday January 11, 2018

When Justine Greening sat in the ‘naughty corner’ of the Tory backbenches in PMQs yesterday - among Remainer rebels Dominic Grieve, Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan - she appeared to signal she had no intention of becoming a meek or mute former Cabinet minister. But today she’s finding out just what it’s like if you cross the PM too many times.

Former joint chief of staff Nick Timothy denies he had anything to do with the reshuffle, but gives us a strong clue to Theresa May’s irritation with her former Education Secretary: not only did Greening do little to create new Free Schools (and hated his grammars expansion), she also opposed plans to cut tuition fees. The Telegraph splashes on his revelation that May wanted a review not to just freeze fees but reduce them.

The Times revealed last autumn that Greening (and Jo Johnson) opposed the freeze, preferring instead to inject more cash into maintenance grants. Greening felt it was mad to offer young voters a watered down version of Corbyn’s plans and I remember when she ridiculed Labour’s proposal as ‘for the moneyed, not the few’ (one of her sharpest ever soundbites). Johnson, who also paid the price with a job change this week, has Tweeted his support for Greening in the face of Timothy’s criticism.

And what’s striking is just how much liberal Tories like Greening (and her Clarkeite colleagues) have in common with Blairite Labour types. Both think abolishing or freezing fees is regressive, as it helps the middle classes most. Both also believe passionately in the EU, partly because it boosts free trade and free markets. Both are wary of interventionist ‘gimmicks’ pushed by May and Timothy. Yet right now, centrists on both sides of the Commons look like an endangered species. No wonder there’s fresh chatter about donors being ready to fund a new political party.

New Education Secretary Damian Hinds is seen by some hardline Tory backbenchers as ‘drippingly wet’, and he may not appreciate suggestions from Timothy (and Michael Gove in a ConHome column) that he could square up to Gavin Williamson in a possible left-right future leadership contest. Gove told Today that Hinds and Williamson had the right kind of backgrounds to lead the new ‘pipeline of talent’. Yet he curiously ducked questions as to his own leadership ambitions, saying instead ‘my focus is…[my current role]’.

As for other reshuffle backwash, we reported Labour’s claim last night that May herself had breached her new ministerial code by using Downing Street for a party parade of her new vice-chairmen (No.10 points to an ‘exemption’ for official residences). But with the new list of PPSs due soon too, the increasing size of the Government payroll vote (those vice-chairs have nice new salaries) will worry constitutional Tories who fear the executive already has too much power over the legislature.