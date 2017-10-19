The Waugh Zone Thursday October 19, 2017

Last night’s Government ‘defeat’ over its flagship Universal Credit policy was certainly extraordinary. Proving that Parliamentary guerilla tactics can work (with the crucial help of Speaker Bercow to rule them in order), we had the unprecedented spectacle of Labour MPs actually shouting opposition to their own Opposition Day motion, in order to trigger a recorded vote. And the Government very clearly didn’t want a division at all. In the end it was a 299-0 victory for Labour, the SNP and others.

One furious Tory backbencher told me he couldn’t believe it when he’d got the text from the Chief Whip earlier, issuing a three-line whip to abstain. “We are so pathetic now, so incapacitated, so inadequate that we can’t even vote against an Opposition Day motion on a central plank of Government policy like continuing the roll out of Universal Credit,” he says. In case you missed it, he’s not a fan of the PM.

Now of course the vote was not binding. Several Tory MPs think all non-binding votes are meaningless and this is all a fuss about nothing, particularly as Opposition Days can be about sticking messages on leaflets about X MP not supporting Y. But Tory constitutional veterans Sir Edward Leigh and Peter Bone demanded last night that ministers should be required to respond when ‘the will of the House’ has been clearly expressed. Speaker Bercow said: “This institution is bigger than any one party, and, frankly, it is bigger than any one Government. This place, and what we do here, matter very much. We very much depend in this House, this institution, this great place, on conventions, precedent and a sense of respect for the will of the House.”

Robbed by the voters of its majority, the Tory party looks like it simply desperate to avoid the usual conventions of Parliament. When I wrote last month that the Government now intended to ignore Opposition Day motions, some Tory MPs claimed (including in the emergency debate triggered by the claims) that this was mere gossip. How wrong they were. Let’s see how or if Commons leader Andrea Leadsom responds in Business Questions today. Leadsom is, as Bercow reminded us, not just the Government’s representative in the House. She “has to be the House’s representative in the Government”. If that is a polite fiction, maybe now’s the time to tell us all.

The Uni Credit vote capped a miserable day for Theresa May. Jeremy Corbyn had his best ever PMQs (he ad-libbed properly, he even scored points on the economy) and the glum looks on her backbenches said it all (even the Sun scored it 5-1 to Jez). It dramatically underlined the real question asked among Tory MPs since the election: if we’re saying Corbyn is so rubbish, just how awful is our own leader if she can’t beat him? If it weren’t for Brexit, she’d be gone already, some of her side mutter. Others now give her a mere ’50-50’ chance of surviving beyond Christmas. If she ‘betrays’ the hardliners on a Brexit divorce bill, the odds tip against her.