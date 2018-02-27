The Waugh Zone Tuesday February 27, 2018

The blizzard of Brexit news is intensifying across the land. Just hours after ‘The Beast From The East’ (aka Jeremy Corbyn) swept in with his CBI-approved shift in Labour’s position on the customs union, today we have Liam Fox and Boris Johnson hitting back. And their target is not just Corbyn but also the business and Whitehall ‘establishment’ which keeps on warning that quitting the EU will plunge the UK into a new economic ice age.

The International Trade Secretary makes the latest ‘road to Brexit’ speech at Bloomberg this morning and we’re promised some punchy stuff that wasn’t briefed overnight. Politico Europe’s Annabelle Dixon had a great scoop that Fox’s former Permanent Secretary Martin Donnelly will tomorrow make a withering speech saying Brexit is “rather like rejecting a three-course meal now, in favour of the promise of a packet of crisps later”. Donnelly adds that wishing for a better deal with emerging markets outside the EU is like wishing for a “fairy godmother”.

On the Today programme, Boris Johnson was robust with his response, opting for a two-footed tackle on Donnelly (similar to his all-stars England v Germany game years ago) by pointing out he once worked “in the European Commission”. This was during Bojo’s days as a swashbuckling Brussels correspondent and the Godfather-style threat was clear: don’t take this guy seriously, he’s just a jobbing Eurocrat with an agenda. The Foreign Secretary also risked ridicule however by comparing Northern Ireland’s border to that between Camden and Westminster in London. Unless I misunderstood him, his suggestion that the Irish border could be policed “anaesthetically” like his congestion charge suggests a new physical regime of number-plate recognition cameras. Yet hasn’t the Government ruled out such ‘physical’ infrastructure?

Corbyn’s new strategy is far from flawless but he is getting credit for sketching out a clearer alternative to the Government, while keeping his eye on the real prize of the next general election. Whether Tory MPs trigger an election by voting down May’s Brexit plan in a meaningful vote later this year is still very uncertain. Backbencher Sarah Wollaston told Newsnight there was a “huge” majority for in Parliament for staying in a customs union, yet fellow Remainer Jonathan Djanogly yesterday cast doubt on the customs bill amendment, saying it was only intended to spark debate. Boris said Corbyn’s Labour Leave voters would be furious at his plan to turn the UK into a ‘colony’ of the EU. Yet for all the vox pops of grumbles of worried Labour Leavers, this polling suggests they won’t be voting Tory: Brexit-backing Labour voters like nationalisation, the NHS... and Corbyn himself.