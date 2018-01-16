The Waugh Zone Tuesday January 16, 2018

The full fall-out from the Carillion collapse is only just beginning to emerge. Politically, one of the most toxic elements is the idea that the firm’s ‘fat cat’ bosses will still continue to get massive payouts even though many of them quit after last year’s profits warning. Labour’s Rachel Reeves asked the most pointed question on this yesterday, highlighting that former CEO Richard Howson was still getting £660,000 a year.

The Institute of Directors was also appalled at the ‘highly inappropriate’ pay packets. Though No.10 was caught cold early on (in morning Lobby), David Lidington (whose unflappability and eye for detail show why May promoted him to the Cabinet Office post) told Reeves and other MPs that the Official Receiver and the pensions regulator could investigate the fat cat payoffs and impose ‘severe penalties’.

Away from the heat of the main chamber, there was more light in the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee as Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood and Cabinet office chief John Manzoni were grilled by MPs. I was struck by how remarkably relaxed Manzoni seemed about the collapse, saying firms came and went but the system was robust. He even said the civil servant with responsibility for Carillion had ‘played a blinder’ since last July, getting in place hundreds of contingency plans and sorting joint venture contracts. Labour’s Paul Flynn wondered if ‘played a blinder’ was shorthand for ‘had their eyes closed’.

There’s no ‘bailout’ for Carillion but there are plenty of people suggesting the taxpayer will face hundreds of millions in extra costs thanks to its failure. It’s worth noting that Manzoni said that the Government had told the official receiver that “our main aim is the continuity of public services”. He stressed that continued payment for employees was a priority and there could be an extra cost as a result. “There will be a pace versus price debate,” he said.

As for the wider politics, Jeremy Corbyn was clear in his video last night that this was a ‘watershed moment’ for the whole idea of public-private partnerships and outsourcing to the lowest bidder (though the Times reports Labour’s Leeds City Council had agreed a Carillion road project only a week ago). And in the Sun, Theresa May’s former chief of staff Nick Timothy has a pop at her for the first time, saying the Government has ‘not done very much’ about “companies that exploit broken markets and rip off customers in sectors like energy, universities and the railways”. He even lays into the £110m bonus of the boss of housing developer Persimmon. Tory MPs who remember Timothy’s social care manifesto meltdown may take advice from elsewhere, however.

The Guardian has a nice piece on the four projects that finished off Carillion (overstretching itself on two new hospitals, a Scottish road scheme and dispute on a Dubai project). Yet it seems the real nub of this issue is indeed the structure of public-private partnerships. Firms submit low bids to beat the competition, work on wafer-thin margins and yet do so because they are rewarded with a large chunk of cash up-front by the state. That up-front cash allows a ‘Ponzi’ system where overexposed companies use taxpayers’ money to repay other debts. Lidington said yesterday a review of public procurement was now likely. And it looks overdue.