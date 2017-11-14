The Waugh Zone Tuesday November 14, 2017

The day is finally upon us. Yes, MPs are bracing themselves for up to eight hours on the Committee Stage of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill. And this is just the first of eight days of Committee Stage, with hundreds of amendments tabled. Events will kick off later than expected, thanks to Speaker Bercow granting an emergency debate on the PanamaPapers (with a hint of ‘detention’ time for ministers).

We may not get anything that dramatic today despite two voting points at 6.45pm and 10.45pm. The first four hours will see clerks group debate on Brexit ‘Exit Day’, with a possible vote on Labour Leaver Frank Field’s plan to stage it on Saturday March 30 (though the real vote on this will come on Day 7, in coming weeks, when the Government plan for Exit Day on 11pm Friday March 29, will be discussed). Today, the second four hours will focus on Brexit ‘transition’ and Labour’s amendment 278 formalises Theresa May’s Florence offer to have a two-year transition. Its amendment 301 maintains European Court of Justice jurisdiction during that period.

But don’t expect the Tory rebels to today join forces with Labour. The first crunch moment will come on Day 3 next week, when Dominic Grieve’s amendment on the EU charter of fundamental rights is expected. It will be backbench Tory and Labour amendments that matter most, not least on transition, Exit Day dates, ‘meaningful vote’ and Henry VIII powers.

The big question is just how strong is the resolve of the Tory Remainers. Last night Anna Soubry was pretty unimpressed by David Davis’s offer of a new piece of legislation to confirm any Brexit deal. But after the Remainers’ private meeting broke up, some were willing to engage. And despite his initial skepticism in the chamber, Grieve himself (the brains behind the rebels) struck a constructive tone on Radio 4’s The World Tonight. Still, Laura Kuenssberg reports potential Tory rebels attended a packed meeting with new Chief Whip Julian Smith yesterday, and there was real anger at the Exit Day ‘gimmick’ wiping out the already thin room for flexibility in talks with Brussels.

And as our Owen Bennett explains HERE, David Davis’s Parliamentary offer yesterday changes nothing about the fundamentals of Brexit. MPs signed the death warrant of the UK’s EU membership as soon as they voted for Article 50 and its two year countdown. Davis confirmed yesterday, almost casually, that voting against a deal would indeed mean us exiting with no deal. And Brexit minister Robin Walker (himself a former Remainer) confirmed on Today that “the UK will be exiting the European Union at the end of March 2019”, even without an implementation deal.

As ever, it comes down to numbers. May has a working majority of just 13 but with ‘Labour Leave’ MPs that rises to nearly 25. Apart from Soubry and Ken Clarke, how many Tories will really defy their party to rebel in coming weeks? How many will really risk triggering a general election if they again rebel on the deal months before Brexit?