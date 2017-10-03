The Waugh Zone Tuesday October 3, 2017

It’s Brexit Day at Tory conference (or rather, Brexit Afternoon) as Liam Fox, David Davis and finally Boris Johnson get up to speak from the platform. It’s curious that Johnson gets the final say, even though he’s less senior than Davis in the Brexit process and arguably in the Government. Yet the line-up is probably a recognition that his oratorical skills would overshadow anyone that followed him. He was again out running in the early hours, photographers covering his every step.

“Let The Lion Roar” is the title of Johnson’s speech, we are told, a reference to his call for Britain to stand tall in the world again once we quit the EU. The danger is that he looks like Scar in the Lion King, ready to seize the throne through any means necessary.

Last night, Boris was doorstepped by Newsnight’s Nick Watt and gave a quote stressing he was (again) back on board with the PM, saying he and the Cabinet were “totally united behind every comma, every full stop, every syllable of the prime minister’s excellent Florence speech”. As for his new ‘red lines’ outline in the Sun, he was baffled where they had come from: “Search me Guv!”

The PM did an exhaustive breakfast media round (she has sit-down TV interviews later too) with seven different outlets this morning. Asked about Boris’s alleged tougher stance, she told BBC Breakfast “I don’t set those sort of red lines”. And she came up with her latest way to justify not sacking Boris, saying she wanted “a team of people who aren’t yes men, with different views around the table”. That was repeated on ITV: “Of course a prime minister makes decisions about who is in their Cabinet. Weak leadership is having a Cabinet full of yes men.” And on Radio 4: “Strong leadership is having a team around you with different voices. I choose my Cabinet..Of course the Prime Minister is in charge”.

Senior No10 figures, who accept the Daily Telegraph article was a serious issue, downplay the Sun piece. They say the ‘row’ over Boris is ‘froth’ because his ‘red lines’ exist only in the minds of the media. Yet the backlash among ministers is strong. The Guardian quotes Jeremy Hunt saying: “All I would say to anyone who might be eyeing a different job is that Jeremy Corbyn is also eyeing a different job.”. The Mail has Amber Rudd saying ‘red lines’ “are not for him to set. They are for the prime minister to set…Every time he stops making interventions we all breathe a sigh of relief.” The Times and Mail have sources saying May ‘does not want to create a martyr’ by firing Boris. “There are far better ways to cause someone misery,” one source tells Matt Chorley. That hints at a change of job, but any job after Foreign Secretary may look like a demotion.

In our CommonsPeople Live podcast, Boris ally James Cleverly pointed out that people underestimate Boris at their peril. Andrea Leadsom told a fringe last night all ‘four freedoms’ would end in 2019. She seems to be one of the few Cabinet ministers who is totally on board with Bojo right now. He is guaranteed a huge ovation from the faithful today. But let’s see whether May or his fellow ministers are so welcoming the next time he departs from their script.