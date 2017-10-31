The Waugh Zone Tuesday October 31, 2017

It’s Halloween and for MPs accused of sexual harassment the spectre of their past misconduct is coming back to haunt them. But with some men in Westminster talking about ‘witch hunts’, the irony (and timing) of that particular phrase was not lost on MPs like Labour’s Jess Phillips.

I’ve been passed the unredacted, expanded list of Tory names and as well as some historic claims there are some more recent ones. There are real legal issues involved in naming many of them, although the Sun managed to get Defence Secretary Michael Fallon to admit “inappropriately touching” political journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer on the knee during a conference dinner in 2002. She has made clear she thinks the matter is closed and accepted his apology at the time.

Others on the list either flatly deny or play down the claims against them. The Sun quotes one former Cabinet minister saying the alleged bad behaviour “could only have happened in my sleep”. Another MP says he has “never been rude to a woman in my life”, while another joked that his inclusion in the list proves there’s “clearly life in the old dog yet”. On Newsnight last night, Michael Fabricant went public with his own unease: “It’s not fair to base things on rumor, there has to be evidence. I feel there is a growing witch-hunt mentality currently going on.” Is that really why so few male MPs showed up for the Urgent Question yesterday? Our Kate Forrester has spoken to a string of female staffers to hear their complaints.

There is a real danger that stories like the Fallon one obscure much more serious cases where those on the receiving end of the harassment feel their complaints have been ignored or risked jeopardising their own career. Plaid Cymru MP Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts rightly raised the case of a Parliamentary staffer who complained about serious mistreatment and nothing was done. The Telegraph reports Theresa May is being urged to investigate one cabinet minister following claims two female researchers had to move to different jobs because of inappropriate behaviour. No.10 seemed coy yesterday in saying just how much of the claims were known by whips and passed on to the PM.

Yesterday, Speaker Bercow made plain he wanted the political parties to first sort this out and the big question is just how radical any changes will be. Will the parties follow his call for them to have transparent, and partially independent, complaints procedures? There are rival agendas here, with the parties HQs and the whips’ offices and bodies like the 1922 Committee all seeming to want different responsibilities. The difficulty in getting agreement seems almost as intractable as party funding. Cameroons say they tried to get agreement in 2014 but were blocked by their own MPs. Labour’s Kevin Barron yesterday pointed out in 2012 his own Standards Committee tried to widen the scope of the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to combat abuse, but the plan was killed off by “the three major parties’ Parliamentary shop stewards and supported by front benchers”. Therein lies a key problem.

We report that Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has written to IPSA to suggest that one simple way to help MPs’ staff is for the watchdog to formally recognise trade unions. There’s a curio that Unite can represent Parliamentary staff but not MPs’ own staff. Leadsom and the Speaker suggested yesterday unions would have a role to play.