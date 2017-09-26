The Waugh Zone Tuesday September 26, 2017

John McDonnell was in his element yesterday, using his commanding position as Shadow Chancellor (and as one of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest allies) to win an even bigger ovation than last year. He rammed home not just his radical renationalisation plans, but also his main political message that he’d long predicted the pollsters and pundits were wrong, and said he’d been proved right by the Corbyn ‘surge’ at the general election.

I wrote a snap analysis on how McDonnell broke not just with the Tories on PFI, but also New Labour. His big announcement was delivered with a rousing certainty (“We’ll bring existing PFI contracts back in-house”) that was later relaxed by aides who stressed that PFIs would be reviewed and bought out “if necessary”. Amid panic from business, some in the party were surprised he hadn’t mentioned one area in Northumbria had already done an NHS debt buy-back, proving it was a workable policy.

On Today, former Gordon Brown aide Jon Ashworth, now Shadow Health Secretary, squirmed as he was asked ‘when did you change your mind about PFI?’. He defended the benefits of the policy in Government while holding the new line that a review was needed to avoid taxpayer rip-offs. He earlier told BBC Breakfast that McDonnell “was not jumping the gun, he was setting out what he wants…we will have a review”.

Yet it is McDonnell who is very much the dominant force here in Brighton (I saw his longtime friend and Momentum founder Jon Lansman greeted like a celebrity by activists on the seafront last night). As proved by the Brexit vote move, Momentum is firmly in charge, while skillfully reinventing itself (see Jess Elgot’s excellent piece). It has the best fringes today, with Corbyn expected at its World Transformed festival and Ed Miliband hosting a pub quiz.

Last night, McDonnell underlined just how confident he was at World Transformed fringe with ex-broadcaster Paul Mason. He said the first six months of a Corbyn government would be ‘like Stalingrad’ with attacks from the establishment. More ear-catchingly, he also revealed supporters had been doing “war game-type scenario-planning”, including “a run on the pound”, capital flight and other possibilities it would have to deal with after being elected. The Economist was at the fringe, but PolHome has the best account, with McDonnell saying Labour was prepping “detailed implementation manuals” and even drafting legislation so it can “hit the deck running” if elected. “It tries to answer the question about what happens when or if they come for us,” he said. Aides told me McDonnell was referring to wargaming by others, not his own team, but his words are still very newsworthy.

Big Mac couldn’t resist a joke about ‘the McDonnell amendment’ in his speech, and today the party will vote for a rule change to reduce the number of MPs’ nominations needed for a leadership bid. The only limits to the new membership power comes from unions, and last night one insider told me there was no way they would swap their current influence with a one-member-one-vote system on policy other matters. The rule changes on an expanded NEC and leadership will go through easily today, but there will be another telling indicator of the Leftward-shift of the party in the National Constitutional Committee (NCC) elections. A result is due at the close of play.