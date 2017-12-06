The Waugh Zone, Wednesday December 6, 2017

It’s PMQs day and Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn again have enough topics to choose from when they face each other over the despatch box. Corbyn could highlight new warnings about UK tax havens, Trump’s Jerusalem gamble, homelessness figures or Universal Credit. May could seize on Labour’s mixed messages on staying in the EU single market or customs union, its local in-fighting or George Galloway’s possible return.

Yet Brexit must surely dominate proceedings as the PM struggles to get a form of words that reassures both the DUP and her Tory Brexiteers. Ominously, DUP leader Arlene Foster and May have still not had their planned phone call, the conversation that many think will unlock this tortured process. Instead of talking directly to the PM, Foster told the media yesterday of her “big shock” when she received the detailed Brexit plans “late” on Monday morning.

I’ve written HERE on some of the options open to May now. The Telegraph reports Boris Johnson and Michael Gove worrying about the PM paving the way for a ‘soft Brexit’. Iain Duncan Smith sabre-rattled on the BBC (having perhaps felt he sold his support too cheaply last week). But what struck me most yesterday was how the wording ‘regulatory alignment’ was not ruled out by either David Davis or the DUP’s Nigel Dodds. Away from the attacks on Dublin, note that Dodds said: “It may make sense to have some kind of regulatory alignment in certain specific areas”. Davis stressed that alignment was not the same as harmonisation, adding it may just mean “sometimes having mutually recognised rules, mutually recognised inspection, all of that sort of thing”. And he slapped down Jacob Rees-Mogg’s demand for a ‘red line’ insisting on future ‘divergence’.

Davis more than most knows the need for finesse to get to Stage 2 of the Brexit talks. One Davis ally told me that he’s again “cleaning up No.10’s mess”, after Downing Street failed to consistently engage with or explain plans to the DUP. May’s team also allowed herself to be outspun by Dublin and Brussels on the draft leaks. There is a way out of this if May can now add to ‘alignment’ with a reassuring extra form of words. But one thing the DUP has, and she doesn’t, is time. Dodds and Foster are happy to make Brussels sweat it out until the New Year, while May wanted a deal this week. In many ways, the leaks and the DUP reaction have done the PM a favour, however. Just imagine if she had gone ahead with her joint presser with Juncker on Monday and afterwards the DUP had declared the deal was unacceptable. Then things really would be much more serious. For now, the DUP shock therapy may be working.

David Davis faces the Brexit Select Committee at 9.15am, amid claims that his department’s sectoral analyses are so thin as to be meaningless. It’s going to be a fun day.