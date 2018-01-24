The Waugh Zone Wednesday January 24, 2018

It’s PMQs day again and Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May certainly have plenty of ammo to chuck at each other. The PM may choose to highlight Labour councillors comparing Labour’s NEC to ‘the politburo’, or even the party’s differential charging for white and non-white members (James Cleverly and Andrew Bridgen have pushed the issue hard). For his part, Corbyn could make hay with more post-Carillion revelations, including Chris Grayling’s admission the Government had not taken a ‘sensible approach’ to the ‘overambitious’ Virgin East Coast mainline bid. The Labour leader could even pounce on the PM’s failed Donald Trump handshake, with the White House last night announcing President Macron, not May, would get the first state visit to the US. “He connected with Macron — not with May, not with Merkel,” a U.S. official tells the Times, in a killer quote.

Yet Corbyn must be most tempted to hammer home the NHS and tie it to Boris Johnson’s frosty reception in Cabinet yesterday. He could follow up on Jon Ashworth’s line to HuffPost that Boris “bottled it” at Cabinet, and didn’t even demand the extra £100m a week for the NHS his allies had spent so much time pre-briefing. Corbyn could even work in a gag about the Government’s new ‘anti fake news unit’ (see below) needing to look at not just Johnson’s Vote Leave battlebus promise, but his new £5bn pledge as well. Thankfully for May, Boris won’t be on the frontbench: he’s conveniently out of the country for the rest of th week.

Boris certainly got a kicking in the meeting, with eight fellow ministers telling him his leak (though not the plan itself) had been a mistake. Those present say he looked suitably chastened as his isolation became obvious (only Michael Gove made a lukewarm crumb of support). One minister even speculated to the Sun “Is Boris preparing to flounce out of the Cabinet?” (his allies deny he is). And yet in the long run Johnson did what he’s best at: sketching out in primary colours his big idea of using a Brexit dividend to give more cash to the NHS.

Note too that the Foreign Secretary bounced May into revealing in Cabinet there will be a new spending review next year (normally the Treasury would make such an announcement) that will give more to health, housing and education. He may be drunk on his own ambition, yet I bet he will raise a glass of ‘told you so’ beer if Hammond does unveil more money next year.

The real cost was his isolation – and given you need Tory MPs’ nominations to have a crack at leader, not being seen as a team player is perhaps Boris’s most fatal flaw of all. To adapt his own analogy, the Tory leadership rugby ball may well ‘come loose’ from the scrum. But he needs a team to help carry it over the line.