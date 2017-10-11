The Waugh Zone Wednesday October 11, 2017

It’s PMQs day again and as Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn square up at the despatch box, you can bet the issue of ‘leadership’ gets an airing. Labour will want to build on their party conference, while the Tories will want to quickly forget theirs. May could point to the continuing march of Momentum, but Corbyn may declare this is a Government that lacks any forward movement at all. We could even see coughing gags (‘the final nail in her coughing’, ‘time to cough up for public sector workers’ etc etc), some sweet, some sour.

Corbyn’s choice of topics for PMQs is often unexpected and while everyone is thinking about Brexit he could opt for the NHS, given fresh worries about new cuts deployed to fund any pay rises (see below). Yet Brexit is very much the dominant issue for many on the Tory front and backbenches. Seizing on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s unease, the Labour leader could have fun simply by quoting May’s admission she will ‘start off’ the Brexit transition with the ECJ continuing its jurisdiction.

He could also just quote Philip Hammond’s article in The Times in which the Chancellor warns Brexiteers he won’t necessarily dole out huge sums on ‘no deal’ preparations. “We will only spend it when it’s responsible to do so,” he says. No.10 sees this as a statement of typical Treasury caution ahead of a Budget, but others see Hammond smacking down Cabinet colleagues, who told the Sun yesterday they wanted billions to spend on things like new port facilities at Dover. Boris allies will want to know why Hammond’s been allowed to stir things up again, while their man is sat on. The Chancellor is before the Treasury Select Committee at 9.45am.

For Labour, opposition to a ‘no deal’ Brexit is the one thing that unites its own warring factions (and could lead it to vote against and/or demand a new referendum). Corbyn’s hand was strengthened by NHS chief Simon Stevens admitting yesterday he had not been asked to prepare for a ‘no deal’ outcome and the impact it would have on NHS staff levels. A former immigration enforcement chief yesterday said the Home Office “cannot cope” with Brexit, while a new study warned farmers’ incomes would be halved without a deal.

Hammond sounds like he’s egging on the PM to face down the no-dealers, while simultaneously offering them the illusion of preparations. Indeed, Brexit sometimes reminds me of the Beatles’ song ‘Yesterday’, the melody of which appeared to Paul McCartney one night in a dream. He had no lyrics, so came up with the working opening of ‘Scrambled eggs/Oh my baby how I love your legs/’. Brexit is currently a tune without lyrics. But the words are going to have be written soon if it’s to become an enduring British classic.