The Waugh Zone Wednesday October 18, 2017

It’s PMQs day again and Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will have lots of topics to choose from. The PM may cite fresh unemployment stats (due at 9.30am), if they continue to show the British ‘jobs miracle’. She may also want to attack Corbyn over Young Labour’s recent vote to quit Nato. For his part, Cabinet splits over Brexit or tuition fees may tempt Corbyn. With the PM expected to use the session to confirm backing for a new bill (from Labour’s Chris Bryant) protecting emergency workers, he could even claim his party was again setting the agenda.

But Corbyn may instead decide the best course at this PMQs would be to renew his successful attack from last week on Universal Credit. And the topic is certainly a hot one right now. New stats on the roll-out of the new benefit are due at 9.30am, just as Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke gives evidence on its progress to MPs. All this is ahead of Labour’s Opposition Day vote this afternoon, urging a pause in the Uni Credit plan.

SkyNews’ Beth Rigby shrewdly spotted something was up last night as three Tory rebels (Heidi Allen, Johnny Mercer and Sarah Wollaston) marched up Downing Street for a private meeting with May. DWP minister Damian Hinds held a well-attended Q&A session with MPs last night too. I understand that Gauke is not in the mood to budge on either the fundamentals of the roll-out or the advance payments of the system, though he is open to tweaks.

On the BBC, Tory MP Stephen McPartland called for the six-week payment wait to be reduced to four weeks, as well as a change in the ‘taper’ rate that hits working families. Gauke seems unlikely to yield on either, though more efficient processing could cut the six week wait over time. Could there be changes to the controversial Uni Credit hotline, so it charges only 3p rather than 55p a minute? Or more help for hard cases where direct landlord payments are needed?

Allen claims she has up to 25 Tory rebels on her side, which would be enough to defeat the Government in today’s vote. Yet the rebels (and the DUP) may not want a pause, only tweaks. Still, voting against a pause would risk terrible PR locally, and any abstensions could still see a Labour victory. Will the Government risk simply not oppose the motion, preventing any recorded vote (as it did on tuition fees and NHS pay last month)?

One indication that the whips are relaxed about the vote is that they’ve allowed new Scottish Tory MP Douglas Ross to indulge his part-time job as a football linesman, officiating in the Barcelona-Olympiacos Champions League football match in Spain tonight (the game kicks off at 7.45pm, the Commons vote is at 7pm). It’s an odd whips’ decision, given that Ross told me this summer: “I’ve made it very clear during this campaign that my footballing and refereeing hobby won’t impact on my Parliamentary duties”.

For a reminder of real-life experience of benefit delays, read our piece today on the case of Maria Amos. She nearly took her own life after she was left without money for heating or food, following the end of her seasonal job. “I’ve worked all my life,” Maria says.