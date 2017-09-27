The Waugh Zone Wednesday September 27, 2017

When Jeremy Corbyn stands up at around 12.15pm to deliver his conference speech, he will look out at a party that has altered beyond recognition in the past two years.

A massive influx of new members (who have driven the Momentum arm-lock on events this week) has obviously changed the nature of Labour. But Corbyn thinks that he can change the nature of politics too and that the radical manifesto of the summer is a springboard to even more bold policies. We are told he has at least one big policy reveal today.

That Corbynite mix of empathy (Tom Watson praised him yesterday for showing it was better to be ‘loved’ than ‘feared’) and break-with-the-past policies is certainly his unique selling point. And in the overnight trail of his speech, we learned he will put the Grenfell disaster at the heart of his pitch, claiming it was a “tragic monument” to the failures of governments of the past three decades.

“The disregard for rampant inequality, the hollowing out of our public services, the disdain for the powerless and the poor have made our society more brutal and less caring,” he’ll say. Aides said this is a critique of the neoliberal economic model introduced by Thatcher in the 1980s, and continued by Blair and Brown on issues like privatisation and housing.

Yet there are dangers in saying that ‘society’, rather than those who govern it, has become more cruel and uncaring. I remember when David Cameron made ‘broken society’ his big theme in Opposition, a claim that sparked anger from Labour and was described by even Boris Johnson as ‘piffle’. Leading a party more united and more leftwing than it has been in years, Corbyn is undoubtedly in a strong position today. Yet as this week’s PFI ‘clarifications’ showed, building more radical policy on top of a radical manifesto isn’t going to be easy.

We’ll have a full WaughZone Special analysing the Corbyn speech this evening.