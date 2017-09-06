The Waugh Zone Wednesday September 6, 2017

1. SKILL SET

It’s the first PMQs for months and Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May have more than enough to get their teeth into. May is sure to seize on healthy statistics on jobs and manufacturing. For his part, Corbyn could pick up on any of the following: Grenfell, a Tory MP suggesting sex abuse claims are driven by money, the quiet shelving of an NHS waiting target, calls for McAlpine to be stripped of the Big Ben refurb, the rise and rise of Jacob Rees-Mogg.

But Brexit, and specifically the Guardian leak of the Home Office’s new plans for immigration post-2019, may well dominate (Anna Soubry has the first PMQ, folks). There’s lots to unpick in the 82-page document and it feels as though it was leaked by Cabinet ministers determined to ensure the full public glare will excise the bits they don’t like.

On one level, the idea of some kind of work permit system is no surprise. It has long been expected as May tries to deliver on what she sees as voter demands for lower migration, while keeping business as happy as possible. But the detail of this paper is fascinating, not least the revived idea of ‘British workers first’. The key line that migration ‘must benefit local residents’, not national GDP, is central to the May worldview of this topic. Will Philip Hammond and Greg Clark see the ‘skills tax’ as the best way of allowing firms to keep hiring migrants? Will a numerical cap be remotely workable? Does Amber Rudd (who got a 2016 conference kicking over ‘name and shame migrant-employing bosses’ plans) really believe this stuff? (The Times has a source saying: “This [document] was drawn up by Home Office officials still working to Theresa May rather than Amber Rudd. She has been working to modify this significantly and it is not where the government is any more.”)

Much of the focus has been on unskilled worker curbs, but we pick up on the fact that highly skilled workers (doctors, engineers etc) would face being kicked out after just three years. And on unskilled staff, there are plenty of ministers who agree with George Osborne that there is next to zero evidence that migrants are undercutting pay of Brits. The only research that came close was the Bank of England’s paper, analysis of which reveals higher migration led to a 1% drop in pay over eight years – a pinprick compared to the wider causes of record wages stagnation (see below).

Labour’s response on this has been fascinating, with Diane Abbott very careful to say: “Labour wants fair rules and reasonable management of migration in accordance with the needs of our economy and our values as a party.” She is on record as being a firm believer in free movement and this debate on what that means is now only really beginning in the party. While the Tories are split ideologically on Brexit, Labour is often split geographically, with northern heartlands and London seats giving very different views. Let’s see how Corbyn words his party’s stance today.