Theresa May has been attacked by Labour for offering a “pathetic” and “limp” response to Donald Trump’s order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith told the Commons on Monday afternoon there was no justification for placing people under blanket suspicion based on their country of origin or religion.

“Many of us have been embarrassed and ashamed by our prime minister, for all her rhetoric on Britain leading the world, she decided to hold Donald Trump’s hand instead of holding him to account,” she said.

“This weekend we’ve been shocked and appalled by the US President’s decision to impose a blanket travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations. To do this on Friday, Holocaust Memorial Day, only adds to to the horror and outrage that we feel. There is no place for such measures in the fight against terrorism, such actions only inflame tensions.”