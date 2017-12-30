Theresa May has faced claims of rewarding “services to the establishment” and having “doled out political favours” in the New Year Honours.

Key Tory powerbroker Graham Brady, regarded as the voice of the party’s backbenches at Westminster, has been awarded a knighthood.

As chairman of the 1922 Committee, he is listened to closely by the leadership and would play a crucial role in any future leadership contest, which would be triggered if 15% of the party’s MPs - 48 at present - write to him requesting one.

Two other members of the 1922 Committee executive are also honoured, with vice-chairwoman Cheryl Gillan being made a Dame while treasurer Geoffrey Clifton-Brown is knighted.

All three backed Leave in the European Union referendum, as did a fourth Conservative MP to be honoured, veteran former minister Christopher Chope who receives a knighthood.

Their awards may be seen, in part, as offsetting the knighthood for former deputy prime minister and prominent Remain campaigner Nick Clegg.