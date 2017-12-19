Theresa May And Donald Trump Discuss Brexit Deal In First Conversation Since Britain First Controversy

Theresa May and Donald Trump discussed the importance of a post-Brexit trade deal in their first conversation since the president retweeted far-right organisation Britain First.

The PM called Trump on Tuesday afternoon - the first time the two world leaders have officially spoken since he retweeted propaganda posted by Britain First’s deputy leader Jayda Fransen, and publicly rebuked May for criticising his actions.

Downing Street said May began the call by offering her condolences over the loss of life in the terrible train crash in Washington state on Monday, before moving on to Trump’s controversial position on Jerusalem.

“They discussed the different positions we took on the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and agreed on the importance of the US bringing forward new proposals for peace and the international community supporting these efforts,” a spokesman said.

“The prime minister also raised Yemen, highlighting our ongoing deep concerns at the humanitarian situation. They agreed on the vital importance of reopening humanitarian and commercial access to prevent famine and alleviate the suffering of innocent Yemenis.”

May also updated the president on the “recent good progress” of Brexit negotiations.

The spokesman added: “The president set out the progress he had made on his economic agenda. They agreed on the importance of a swift post-Brexit bilateral trade deal.

“They wished each other a very merry Christmas and looked forward to keeping in close touch.”