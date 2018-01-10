PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May is facing fresh reshuffle embarrassment amid claims that she breached the Ministerial Code with her Downing Street PR stunt to promote the Tory party’s new top ranks. Labour has written to the Prime Minister to complain that she was in clear breach of rules which forbid the use of any Government and taxpayer-funded property for party political purposes, HuffPost can reveal. May led a parade of Conservative party chairmen and vice-chairmen in Downing Street on Monday as she started her shake-up of ministerial ranks. The Conservative Party subsequently retweeted the picture on both their main twitter account and the Conservative Press account. But just one of the appointees, party chairman Brandon Lewis, was given a Government post and the rest were all party jobs. Section 6 of the Ministerial Code – which was updated only this week - says that Government property should not be used for “party political activities”, a strict rule that carries sanctions if breached.

Here's our fantastic new CCHQ team with the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/VWl3VsxKpz — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) January 8, 2018

It declares: “Ministers are provided with facilities at Government expense to enable them to carry out their official duties. These facilities should not generally be used for Party or constituency activities.” Those found guilty of any breach face the humiliation of an official reprimand by the independent adviser on the ministerial code, Sir Alex Allen, and possible calls for an apology. Jon Trickett, Labour’s Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office, told HuffPost UK: “Theresa May’s shambolic and much-hyped reshuffle was just a smokescreen for an overhaul of the Tory Party machine that failed to deliver the Prime Minister a majority at the General Election. “Her shameless use of public property to bolster publicity for her hollow attempt to revitalise her broken party is a clear breach of the ministerial code. “This is yet another example of Theresa May and her Government undermining the high standards of public office and she should apologise immediately.”

UK Govt The key passage from the Ministerial Code, approved on Tuesday.