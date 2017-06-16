Theresa May has been chased out of Kensington by an angry crowd shouting “coward!” and “shame on you!”, as she was bundled into her car amid growing anger over the Grenfell Tower fire.

After facing huge criticism for failing to visit victims of the fire earlier, May went to St Clementine’s Church where she privately met with victims who have lost everything in the blaze that gutted the tower on Wednesday and killed at least 30 people.

As she was inside, angry people gathered outside waiting for her to come out.