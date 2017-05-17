'UK Will Continue To Share Intelligence With Donald Trump,' Confirms Theresa May

The UK will continue to share intelligence with Donald Trump, despite the US President sharing it with the Russians, Theresa May confirmed today.

The Prime Minister insisted information would still be passed to the States, but declined to reveal if she had “full confidence” in President Trump.

The US leader admitted he shared information with the Russian Foreign Secretary and Ambassador at a meeting in the Oval Office, as he wants “Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

The Washington Post reports the information was “highly classified” and related to an Islamic State (Daesh) plot.

In a press conference at Canary Wharf on Wednesday morning, May was asked if she had “full confidence” in Trump.

She replied: “We have a very special relationship as you know with the United States of America. This is the most important defence and security relationship that we have around the world.”

May added: “We continue to work together and we have confidence in that relationship between us and the United States and it makes us all safer.”

When pressed on whether Trump’s actions made her “more reluctant” to share British intelligence with the States, May said: “Decisions about what President Trump discusses with anybody in the White House is a matter for President Trump.

“We continue to work with the United States and continue to share intelligence with the United States as we do with others around the world because we are all working together to deal with the threats we face.