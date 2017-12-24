Theresa May 'Set To Abandon Free Vote Pledge On Fox Hunting Ban', Report Claims

Theresa May will reportedly abandon her Conservative general election manifesto pledge to give MPs a free vote on whether to overturn the fox hunting ban.

According to the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister will in early 2018 announce plans to permanently drop the commitment to a House of Commons vote, in a move which would risk infuriating rural Tories.

A Downing Street source described the report as “pure speculation”, but reiterated the Government’s position: “There is no vote that could change the current policy on fox hunting scheduled in this session of Parliament”, which ends in 2019.

Michael Gove has prioritised animal welfare issues since May appointed him Environment Secretary after the June election.

But Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly criticised May for saying she was in favour of fox hunting during the election, which shattered the PM’s authority after the Tories lost their Commons majority.