Theresa May has repeatedly refused to say whether embattled Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson has told the truth about his personal conduct before he became an MP.

The Prime Minister ducked questions over the Defence Secretary’s departure from a fireplace company days after a meeting to discuss his relationship with a junior colleague.

Williamson has also refused to answer detailed queries about his move from Elgin and Hall in 2004, but has claimed that he had a “flirtatious relationship” with the woman concerned.

A key protege of the PM, he raised eyebrows by revealing in the Daily Mail his links to the unnamed former, just hours after the Guardian had asked him for answers to key questions about the incident.

On her trip to China, May was asked why the scrutiny of Williamson’s case was different from that of Damian Green, who was fired from Cabinet before Christmas following misconduct allegations.

Asked if she was confident the Defence Secretary had told “the truth about why he left Elgin and Hall”, the PM replied: “What has come out is something that happened even before Gavin was a member of parliament, let alone a minister.