Theresa May Is Ruthlessly Trolled By Jeremy Corbyn As Parliament Returns

The House of Commons has reconvened for the first time since the election and Theresa May was not given an easy ride.

While her opponent Jeremy Corbyn was greeted with applause as he arrived to take his seat for the election of the Speaker, the PM’s entrance was more subdued and those on the benches behind her looked decidedly glum.

Things got worse when she rose to speak following John Bercow’s unopposed re-election to the Chair before the Royal Mace had been replaced - a breach of Parliamentary protocol - but managed to save face by joking: “At least someone got a landslide”.

Talks between the Conservatives and the DUP were paused this afternoon while the Commons sat - and Jeremy Corbyn was quick to make clear Labour were ready to offer “strong and stable leadership in the national interest” should an agreement not be reached.