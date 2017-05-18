Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have been called “pathetic” by Robert Peston for not taking part in ITV’s leaders’ debate.

The Tory and Labour leaders declined the channel’s invite, leaving the five other leaders to debate in the first televised clash of this election.

Ahead of the debate in Salford, Peston was on ITV News At Six promoting the clash that was due to kick off an hour later.

When asked about Corbyn and May’s no-show, Peston said: “Well, many of us would say it’s pathetic but we’re still gonna have a really gripping debate about the priorities needed for this country.”

He then gleefully tweeted about it, saying: “Did I just call Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn pathetic on live TV? That might have happened.”