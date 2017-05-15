Theresa May has been condemned for seemingly conflating learning disabilities with mental health issues during a rare exchange with a voter who berated her over cuts to disability benefits.

The prime minister was on a walkabout in Abingdon on Monday when a woman called Cathy approached her asking: “Theresa, are you going to help people with learning disabilities?”

Cathy set out how she was struggling and angrily corrected May when the prime minister responded: “We’ve got a lot of plans for people with mental health.”