Theresa May Must Impose Her Authority On Philip Hammond, Says Brexiteer MP

Theresa May has been told she must impose her will on the Cabinet over Brexit following a week of turmoil that saw the prime minister see off an attempted coup.

Bernard Jenkin, a senior backbench Tory MP, said on Monday the EU was “stringing us along” in Brexit talks and May should “dig in” on her position.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Jenkin denied he wanted May to sack Philip Hammond.

But he attacked the “institutional mindset” of the Treasury that believed Brexit would be bad and was trying to frustrate the exit process.

“The prime minister should use the authority of her office to impose what she wants on the Cabinet. And It is clear she wants to be a sovereign state after we have left the EU,” Jenkin said.

Asked if May had the authority to dictate policy in the wake of her disastrous conference, Jenkin added: “Oh yes. Have no doubt about that. Look at all the support she has had from MPs over the last few days despite her difficulties.”