Theresa May delivered a joke so painfully awful it sent an awkward chuckle across the Tory benches at Prime Minister’s Questions today.

She attempted to spin a Labour MP’s quote back on her own party - after Cat Smith described the Copeland by-election loss as an “incredible achievement”.

Speaking hours after the result, Smith told ITV: “To be 15 to 18 points behind in the polls and to push the Tories to within 2,000 votes is an incredible achievement.”