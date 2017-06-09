Tory MP Anna Soubry has joined with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell in calling for May to quit Downing Street after a disastrous election for the Conservatives.

The Prime Minister saw her slim Commons majority wiped out in the General Election, meaning she will be relying on the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up the Tories in the Commons.

Theresa May will defy calls for her resignation this afternoon when she meets the Queen to ask for permission to form a Government.

Uncompromising message from DUP. They'll keep May in power. No deal with Lab as long as Corbyn in charge. Just got this from a DUP source: pic.twitter.com/slz5S9sHPB

The Conservatives lost 12 seats while Labour gained 29 – with one seat still to be declared.

That leaves the Tories on 318 seats – eight shy of the 326 needed to win the election outright.

May will rely on the support of the DUP – which picked up 10 seats – in order to get her legislation through the Commons.

However, it will not be a formal coalition like the deal the Tories struck with the Lib Dems in 2010, meaning the risk of a Government collapse is high.

May will meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm to tell the monarch she can still form a Government.

John McDonnell earlier imposed a deadline on May to form a government before Labour steps in.

The shadow chancellor said the Prime Minister has until the end of the weekend to strike a deal to put her back into Number 10, or step aside to allow her rivals to form a coalition. Jeremy Corbyn, arriving back at Labour Party headquarters on Friday morning to rapturous applause, said he is ‘ready to serve this country’.