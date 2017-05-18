Theresa May has said there is no such thing as “Mayism” only “good solid Conservatism”, as she published the Tory manifesto which rejected “untrammelled free markets” and “selfish individualism”.

The policy programme has been seen as an attempt to claim the centre ground of British politics ahead of the general election on June 8 and has been seen as a move away from Thatcherism.

The Conservative Party is running a overtly presidential campaign - highlighting the personal qualities of the prime minister and downplaying the role of the party itself.

Speaking in the Labour held seat of Halifax this morning, May said her policy programme was for a “a stronger, fairer, more prosperous Britain”.

The Conservative manifesto, titled “Forward, Together”, junks much of David Cameron’s platform including the triple-lock mechanism for guaranteeing a rise in the state pension and the tax lock preventing any rise in VAT, national insurance or income tax.

May, who has often been compared to Margaret Thatcher, distanced herself from the legacy of the country’s only other female leader by rejecting the “cult of selfish individualism”.

But the prime minister dodged questions about the differences between her and the two former Tory prime ministers.

“I think it tells me that I’m a good Conservative,” she said of the document. “Margaret Thatcher was a Conservative, I’m a Conservative, this is a Conservative manifesto.

“There is no Mayism. I know you journalists like to write about it. There is good, solid Conservatism which puts the interests of the country/people at the heart of everything we do in government.”