Theresa May has been roundly derided for U-turning on her flagship social care policy just four days after it was announced.
The policy - dubbed the “dementia tax” - would mean elderly people would have to pay for care in their own home if they have total assets of £100,000 or more.
But speaking at a launch of the Welsh Tory manifesto in Wrexham on Monday, the prime minister announced that a cap on social care costs will be included as an option in a consultation on reforms to be launched after the General Election.
May has repeatedly assured voters that she and her party are the “strong and stable” option for Britain - but many people pointed out that such a drastic U-turn didn’t exactly seem to stick to this mantra.
Labour and Lib Dem MPs were quick to jump on the move...
As well as others...
Journalists questioning May following the announcement also pointed out that this did not appear to quite follow the party catch phrase...
The policy has been dubbed the “dementia tax” by critics. And in a sign of social care taking centre stage in the election battle, both the Tories and Labour have bought ads on Google which pop up when users of the search engine type in the phrase.
Revealing the changes to her policy, May accused Jeremy Corbyn of making “fake claims” about social care proposals.
She also insisted that “nothing has changed” in her policy.
Speaking in Hull, the Labour leader said he welcomed the Tory climbdown.
He told Sky News’ Jason Farrell: “They haven’t said what the cap is... this is a government in chaos and confusion.”