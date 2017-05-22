Theresa May has been roundly derided for U-turning on her flagship social care policy just four days after it was announced.

The policy - dubbed the “dementia tax” - would mean elderly people would have to pay for care in their own home if they have total assets of £100,000 or more.

But speaking at a launch of the Welsh Tory manifesto in Wrexham on Monday, the prime minister announced that a cap on social care costs will be included as an option in a consultation on reforms to be launched after the General Election.