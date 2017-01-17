Theresa May will finally confirm the UK is to quit the single market when it leaves the European Union, announcing in a much-anticipated speech that she will resist being “half-in, half-out”.

The Prime Minister’s Brexit plan, which she is to spell out in 12 points, will set out a vision for an “independent, self-governing, Global Britain”.

Sections of the speech briefed to the media make no specific reference to the the European Single Market, the 28-bloc of countries that trade without tariffs.

Nor does it mention the customs union or the European Court of Justice, the other components that typically make up what is referred to as EU membership.

But her language is unequivocal:

“We seek a new and equal partnership - between an independent, self-governing, Global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU. “Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. “We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave. “The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do.”

And the interpretation by newspapers couldn’t be clearer: