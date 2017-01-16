Britain is ready to become an aggressive tax haven if the EU fails to agree the right Brexit trade deal, Downing Street has warned.

Theresa May’s official spokeswoman said that the UK would prefer to have a “mainstream” tax regime, but was poised to slash rates if Brussels failed to compromise.

Chancellor Philip Hammond declared on Sunday that Britain would not “lie down” if Germany and others refused to agree as much access as possible to their markets once the UK has quit the EU.

Asked directly for the PM’s own stance, her spokeswoman said: “She shares the view that the Chancellor set out.

“We want to remain in the mainstream of recognised, European-style tax systems - but if we are forced to do something different, then we stand ready to do so.”