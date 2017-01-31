Theresa May Must Stand Up To Trump's Virus Of Misogyny, Urges Harriet Harman

Theresa May must stand up against the “virus of misogyny” coming from Donald Trump and cancel his state visit to the UK, Labour’s Harriet Harman urged today.

The party’s former Deputy Leader this afternoon held nothing back as she attacked the US President for his attitude towards women.

Trump has faced accusations of groping women, and during his election campaign a decade-old recording surfaced of him saying he could grab females “by the pussy” as he is famous.

Harman, who is the longest continuously serving female UK MP in history, told the Prime Minister to stop engaging with Trump in “traditional ways” as he had torn up the political rulebook.

The Camberwell and Peckham MP, who has been in Parliament since 1982, also issued a warning to her own party that people will not vote for Labour just because they are fed up with the Tories.

In a speech at a Press Gallery lunch in the Commons, Harman spoke out against “the virus of misogyny that is coming from the States with Donald Trump.”

She said: “Donald Trump thinks that women are there to be pushed around and she [May] has got to show him that she is not going to be pushed around.

“It’s no good her referring to the traditional ways of doing things.

“Basically, he has torn up the old rules, she’s got to recognise that it’s a new situation now.

“We are in post-protocol politics. It’s no good doing it the old way and she should show that she’s a woman who will stand up for herself and stand up for this country.

“She should take back control and cancel that visit.”

May invited Trump for an extravagant state visit to the UK during her meeting with the US president last week.

The offer took on a greater controversy when just hours later Trump signed an Executive Order which cancelled America’s refugee programme and banned travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries for 90 days.

On Monday night, thousands took to the streets in London, Manchester and other UK cities to oppose the trip, and a petition calling for it to be cancelled now has 1.6million signatures.

As well as insisting the visit should be scrapped, Harman said Trump “is like the political equivalent of the global financial crisis: there’s no point waiting for it to creep up on you, you have to realise it’s serious and jump ahead of it.”