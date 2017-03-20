Theresa May has insisted Donald Trump was being “being a gentleman” when the US President held her hand in the White House.

The eye-catching photo of the Prime Minister and Trump - which flashed around the world and dominated British newspaper front pages - was his attempt to steady her on her feet as they walked down a ramp, May told the style magazine American Vogue.

The awkward moment, followed by the President patting May’s hand in his, sparked suggestions that he was overstepping usual etiquette in being so tactile. But May said: